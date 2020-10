Drug delivery systems to treat connective tissue disorders



Source: labs.wpi.edu



A research team has devised tiny cargo-carrying systems many times smaller than a human hair, made from molecules called peptides that help provide structure for cells and tissues. The team has reported advances in the nanoparticle design that allow them to control the shape of the nanoparticles to allow them to better bind to tissue in the body and stay in a particular location. More in www.sciencedaily.com »