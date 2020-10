Added: 08.10.2020 22:06 | 10 views | 0 comments

As the days count down to NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft's Touch-And-Go asteroid sample collection attempt, scientists have determined what the spacecraft can expect to return from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface. Three papers discuss the color, reflectivity, age, composition, origin and distribution of materials that make up the asteroid's rough surface.