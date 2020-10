High-speed photos shine a light on how metals fail



How things deform and break is important for engineers, as it helps them choose and design what materials they're going to use for building things. Researchers have stretched metal alloy samples to their breaking point and filmed it using ultra-fast cameras to study what happens. Their discoveries have the potential to open up a whole new line of research in the study of materials deformation. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher