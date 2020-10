Crabs are key to ecology and economy in Oman



Added: 08.10.2020 17:13 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.alamy.com



The intertidal mudflats of Barr Al Hikman, a nature reserve at the south-east coast of the Sultanate Oman, are crucial nursery grounds for numerous crab species. In return, crabs are a vital element of the ecology, as well as the regional economy, a new publication in Hydrobiologia shows. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Economy