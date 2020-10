Added: 08.10.2020 15:42 | 13 views | 0 comments

The zoologists have discovered that male and female Sulawesi Babblers (Pellorneum celebense, a species of bird) have evolved to attain different sizes on small islands, and in quick-fire time. They believe this is most likely due to evolutionary pressure favoring such ''dimorphism'' because the birds are able to reduce competition with each other by feeding on different, scarce resources.