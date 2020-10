New Species of Mosasaur Unveiled in Morocco



Added: 08.10.2020 14:26 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.ultimatecarpage.com



A new genus and species of mosasaur has been identified from a 1-m- (3.3-foot-) long skull and isolated bones found in a phosphate mine in Morocco. The new mosasaur species swam in the oceans between 72 and 66 million years ago (Cretaceous period). Scientifically named Gavialimimus almaghribensis, it had a long, narrow snout and interlocking [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Genes