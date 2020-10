Unusually shallow earthquake ruptures in Chinese fracking field



An unusually shallow earthquake triggered by hydraulic fracturing in a Chinese shale gas field could change how experts view the risks of fracking for faults that lie very near the Earth's surface. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Earthquakes