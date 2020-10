Climate change could mean fewer sunny days for hot regions banking on solar power



Added: 08.10.2020 6:20 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.climatecentral.org



Changes to regional climates brought on by global warming could make it so that areas such as the American Southwest that are currently considered ideal for solar power would be less viable in the future, a new study suggests. Higher surface temperatures will lead to more moisture, aerosols and particulates in the atmosphere, which may result in less solar radiation and more cloudy days. The study is the first to assess the day-to-day reliability of solar energy under climate change. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Climate change Tags: Temperatures