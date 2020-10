Diamonds are a quantum scientist's best friend



Added: 08.10.2020 6:20 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.ackroydandharvey.com



New research details the phenomenon of what is called 'triplet superconductivity' in diamond. Triplet superconductivity occurs when electrons move in a composite spin state rather than as a single pair. This is an extremely rare, yet efficient form of superconductivity that until now has only been known to occur in one or two other materials, and only theoretically in diamonds. More in www.sciencedaily.com »