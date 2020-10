Taking the STING out of MND



Added: 08.10.2020 6:20 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.neura.edu.au



Researchers are working towards a potential treatment to slow the progression of motor neuron disease (MND). The research team have uncovered how inflammation in MND is triggered. Pinpointing the molecules involved in this pathway could be a first step towards a new treatment for MND. More in www.sciencedaily.com » NFL, Cher Tags: EU