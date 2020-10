Seagrass restoration speeds recovery of ecosystem services



The reintroduction of seagrass into Virginia's coastal bays is one of the great success stories in marine restoration. Now, a long-term monitoring study shows this success extends far beyond a single plant species, rippling out to engender substantial increases in fish and invertebrate abundance, water clarity, and the trapping of pollution-causing carbon and nitrogen. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Virginia