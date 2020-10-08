The effects of oxytocin on social anxiety depend on location, location, location



Source: www.cell.com



The findings of the study show that oxytocin produced in the BNST increases stress-induced social anxiety behaviors in mice. This may provide an explanation as to why oxytocin can sometimes have antisocial effects.