Moon May Have Fragments of Ancient Venus on Its Surface



If the atmosphere of Venus was at any point thin and similar to Earth's, then ancient asteroid impacts transferred potentially detectable amounts of Venusian surface material to the Moon, according to new research from Yale University. Recovery and isotopic analyses of Venusian surface samples from the lunar surface would determine with high confidence both whether