Traveling brain waves help detect hard-to-see objects



Source: www.psypost.org



A team of scientists has uncovered details of the neural mechanisms underlying the perception of objects. They found that patterns of neural signals, called traveling brain waves, exist in the visual system of the awake brain and are organized to allow the brain to perceive objects that are faint or otherwise difficult to see. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Scientists Tags: EU