Nitrous oxide emissions pose an increasing climate threat



Added: 07.10.2020 17:31 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: www.slideshare.net



Rising nitrous oxide (N2O) emissions are jeopardizing the climate goals of the Paris Agreement, according to a major new study. The growing use of nitrogen fertilizers in the production of food worldwide is increasing atmospheric concentrations of N2O - a greenhouse gas 300 times more potent than carbon dioxide (CO2) that remains in the atmosphere for more than 100 years. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Goa