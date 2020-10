Astronomers Directly Image Gas-Giant Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c



Source: www.nasa.gov



Astronomers using ESO's Very Large Telescope Interferometer have captured the first direct images of the recently-discovered giant planet Beta Pictoris c. Beta Pictoris (β Pictoris) is the second brightest star in the constellation Pictor, about 63 light years away from Earth. It hosts a circumstellar disk of gas and dust and a huge number of