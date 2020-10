Why some friends make you feel more supported than others



Added: 07.10.2020 13:56 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.brothers-brick.com



It's good to have friends and family to back you up when you need it - but it's even better if your supporters are close with each other too, a new set of studies suggests. Researchers found that people perceived they had more support from a group of friends or family who all knew and liked each other than from an identical number of close relationships who were not linked. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: LinkedIn