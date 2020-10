Added: 06.10.2020 19:25 | 11 views | 0 comments

Archaeologists from Tel Aviv University, the Israel Antiquities Authority and the Geological Survey of Israel have excavated a Chalcolithic-period (5th millennium BCE) copper-smelting workshop at the site of Horvat Beter in Beer Sheva, southern Israel. “The excavation revealed evidence for domestic production from the Chalcolithic period, about 6,500 years ago,” said Talia Abulafia, an archeologist [...]