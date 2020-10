Nobel Prize in Physics 2020: Discoveries about black holes



Source: www.sciencenews.org



This year's Nobel Prize in Physics is being awarded to Roger Penrose 'for the discovery that black hole formation is a robust prediction of the general theory of relativity' and jointly to Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez 'for the discovery of a supermassive compact object at the centre of our galaxy.' More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Genes