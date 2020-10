Astronomers Capture Best Ever Image of Carina Nebula’s Western Wall



Astronomers using twin 8.1-m telescopes at Gemini Observatory in Chile have captured the most detailed near-infrared image yet of the Carina Nebula’s western wall, the well-defined edge of the nebula. The Carina Nebula, also known as NGC 3372 and Caldwell 92, is located an estimated 7,500 light-years away in the constellation of Carina. Discovered in [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »