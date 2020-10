Scientists Identify 24 Potentially ‘Superhabitable’ Exoplanets



Added: 05.10.2020 19:22 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.ibtimes.com



A team of geobiologists and astronomers from the United States and Germany has identified 24 extrasolar planets that may have conditions more suitable for life than Earth. Those alien worlds are older, a little larger, slightly warmer and possibly wetter than our own planet. “The 24 top contenders for superhabitable planets are all more than [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Scientists, United States Tags: Germany