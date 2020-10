Added: 05.10.2020 17:21 | 10 views | 0 comments

With wildfires in the West and hurricanes in the Gulf, the nation is affected by extreme weather-related events resulting from climate change. In response, lawmakers across the country are developing policies to reduce emissions, but the data they have is often inadequate. Scientists have now detailed greenhouse gas emissions across the entire US with details on economic sector, fuel and combustion process.