Two's a crowd: Nuclear and renewables don't mix



Added: 05.10.2020 16:21 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.seattletimes.com



If countries want to lower emissions as substantially, rapidly and cost-effectively as possible, they should prioritize support for renewables, rather than nuclear power, the findings of a major new energy study concludes. More in www.sciencedaily.com »