Small Cretaceous Crocodile May Have Preyed on Baby Titanosaurs



Added: 05.10.2020 16:54 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.smithsonianmag.com



A new genus and species of sebecosuchian crocodyliform that roamed Earth during the Cretaceous period has been identified from a partial skeleton found in a titanosaur nesting area in Catalonia, Spain. Named Ogresuchus furatus, the ancient crocodile lived approximately 71.5 million years ago (Late Cretaceous epoch). It belongs to the family Sebecidae in the clade [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » SPA Tags: Genes