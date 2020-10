6,500-year-old copper workshop uncovered in the Negev Desert's Beer Sheva



A new study indicates that a workshop for smelting copper ore once operated in the Neveh Noy neighborhood of Beer Sheva, the capital of the Negev Desert. The new study also shows that the site may have made the first use in the world of a revolutionary apparatus: the furnace. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Beer