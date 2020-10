Added: 05.10.2020 16:21 | 10 views | 0 comments

Patients who suffer an intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH) face an increased risk of acute kidney injury (AKI) during their hospitalization. AKI can lead to sudden kidney failure, kidney damage or even death. Researchers have determined which ICH patients are at the highest risk for this kidney injury so doctors can take precautions to prevent it.