Silurian-Devonian Jawless Fish were Ecologically Diversified



Osteostraci, the jawless sister group to all jawed vertebrates, had adaptations for passive control of water flow around the body, according to new research led by the University of Bristol. Osteostraci (osteostracans) is a group of extinct bony-armored jawless fish that lived in what are now North America, Europe and Asia from the Middle Silurian [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: EU