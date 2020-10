How the brain helps us navigate social differences



Added: 05.10.2020 13:09 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



Researchers found that, among pairs of people who had very different socioeconomic backgrounds - calculated according to education level and family income - there was a higher level of activity in an area of the frontal lobe called the left dorsolateral prefrontal cortex. The area is associated with speech production and rule-based language as well as cognitive and attentional control. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher