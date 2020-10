Added: 04.10.2020 17:28 | 6 views | 0 comments

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine has released the final report of a consensus study recommending a four-phased equitable allocation framework that the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and state, tribal, local, and territorial (STLT) authorities should adopt in the development of national and local guidelines for COVID-19 vaccine allocation.