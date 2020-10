Added: 03.10.2020 23:19 | 8 views | 0 comments

In September 2015, the US National Institutes of Health placed a funding moratorium on research that involves introducing human pluripotent stem cells into animal embryos. To assess attitudes on human-animal chimeric embryo research, investigators conducted a survey among 430 Americans. The results of the survey found that 82% of people are supportive of at least some parts of this research.