Safety and effectiveness of fecal microbiota transplantation



Source: www.reference.com



Today, the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) released the first results from the largest real-world study on the safety and effectiveness of FMT. The registry reported that FMT led to a cure of Clostridioides difficile (C. difficile) infection in 90% of patients across 20 North American FMT practice sites. Few serious side effects were reported. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Lost