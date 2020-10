Shadow of Messier 87’s Supermassive Black Hole Puts General Relativity to Test



Source: www.newshub.co.nz



The 2017 observations from the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) of M87*, a 6.5-billion-solar-mass black hole in the center of the giant elliptical galaxy Messier 87, have led to the first measurement of the size of a black-hole shadow. Based on an analysis of M87*'s shadow, the EHT researchers have now conducted a unique test of [...]