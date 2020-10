Web of the Giant: Astronomers Spot Six Galaxies around Monster Quasar



Added: 02.10.2020 16:43 | 17 views | 0 comments



Source: cometsolutions.com



Using the MUSE and FORS2 instruments on ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT), astronomers have spotted a group of six galaxies around SDSS J1030+0524, a quasar powered by a one billion solar mass black hole. The light from this large web-like structure has traveled to us from a time when the Universe was only 900 million [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Music