Chandra Spots Possible Extragalactic Planet in Messier 51



Added: 02.10.2020



Astronomers using NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory have detected an extragalactic candidate planet circling a binary system in Messier 51 (also known as M51, the Whirlpool Galaxy and NGC 5194), an interacting grand design spiral galaxy located some 26 million light-years away in the constellation of Canes Venatici. “Planets are ubiquitous in the Milky Way. The [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: NASA