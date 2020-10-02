Can the common cold help protect you from COVID-19?



Source: www.valleyskininstitute.com



A new study provides evidence that the seasonal colds you've had in the past could protect you from COVID-19. The study also suggests that immunity to COVID-19 is likely to last a long time -- maybe even a lifetime. More in www.sciencedaily.com »