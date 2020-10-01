AI can detect COVID-19 in the lungs like a virtual physician, new study shows



Source: online.stanford.edu



New research shows that artificial intelligence can be nearly as accurate as a physician in diagnosing COVID-19 in the lungs. The study also shows the new technique can also overcome some of the challenges of current testing. More in www.sciencedaily.com »