Stellar explosion in Earth's proximity, eons ago



Added: 30.09.2020



Source: juzd.com



When the brightness of the star Betelgeuse dropped dramatically a few months ago, some observers suspected an impending supernova - a stellar explosion that could also cause damage on Earth. While Betelgeuse has returned to normal, physicists have found evidence of a supernova that exploded near the Earth around 2.5 million years ago. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: EU