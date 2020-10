Screen time can change visual perception -- and that's not necessarily bad



Added: 30.09.2020 19:44 | 21 views | 0 comments



Source: www.9minecraft.net



The coronavirus pandemic has shifted many of our interactions online, with Zoom video calls replacing in-person classes, work meetings, conferences and other events. Will all that screen time damage our vision? Maybe not. It turns out that our visual perception is highly adaptable, according to new research. More in www.sciencedaily.com »