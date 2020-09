Pair of massive baby stars swaddled in salty water vapor



Astronomers spotted a pair of massive baby stars growing in salty cosmic soup. Each star is shrouded by a gaseous disk which includes molecules of sodium chloride, commonly known as table salt, and heated water vapor. Analyzing the radio emissions from the salt and water, the team found that the disks are counter rotating. It is promising that salt is an excellent marker to explore the immediate surroundings of giant baby stars. More in www.sciencedaily.com »