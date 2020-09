Last-resort life support option helped majority of critically ill COVID-19 patients survive



Added: 26.09.2020 19:52 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.newscientist.com



The life-support option known as ECMO appears to be saving lives for many of the critically ill COVID-19 patients who receive it. Patients in a new international study faced a staggeringly high risk of death, as ventilators and other care failed to support their lungs. But after they were placed on ECMO, their actual death rate was less than 40 percent. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Rita Ora