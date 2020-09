ALMA Detects Salt, Water, Silicon Compounds and Methyl Cyanide around Two Massive Protostars



Added: 25.09.2020 20:10 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.hamslife.com



Astronomers using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) have detected sodium chloride, silicon compounds, and water vapor in the circumstellar disks - as well as methyl cyanide in the circumbinary disk - around two massive protostars in IRAS 16547-4247, a binary system located 9,500 light-years away in the constellation of Scorpius. “Sodium chloride is familiar [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »