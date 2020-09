Twinkling, star-shaped brain cells may hold the key to why, how we sleep



A new study suggests that star-shaped brain cells known as astrocytes could be as important to the regulation of sleep as neurons. The study builds new momentum toward ultimately solving the mystery of why we sleep and how sleep works in the brain. The discovery may also set the stage for potential future treatment strategies for sleep disorders and neurological diseases and other conditions associated with troubled sleep. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Sleep Tags: EU