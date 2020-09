A better alternative to phthalates?



Added: 25.09.2020 18:47 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: oxoplast.com



Researchers analyzed urine samples from pregnant women to look for the presence of DINCH, which is short for di(isononyl)cyclohexane-1,2-dicarboxylate. They found concentrations of DINCH in most of the urine samples but no evidence of effects in lab assays on two hormones, progesterone and estrogen. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Women, Cher Tags: Pregnancy