Archaeologists Find 13,000-Year-Old Engraved Mammoth Tusk in Siberia



Added: 25.09.2020 16:47 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.tcpalm.com



The 13,000-year-old partial tusk of an adult mammoth found in western Siberia has four images of two-humped camels engraved on it. The engraved tusk was found in 1988 at a locality known as Parusinka in the lower reaches of the Tom River. The artifact, which measures about 70 cm (27.6 inches) in length and 10 [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »