Remote neuropsychology tests for children shown effective, study finds



Added: 24.09.2020



Source: www.slideshare.net



Administering neuropsychology evaluations to children online in the comfort of their own homes is feasible and delivers results comparable to tests traditionally performed in a clinic, a new study indicates. The finding could help expand access to specialists and reduce barriers to care, particularly as the popularity of telemedicine grows during the COVID-19 pandemic. More in www.sciencedaily.com » EU Tags: Children