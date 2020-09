Added: 24.09.2020 18:31 | 9 views | 0 comments

In the popular imagination, Vikings were fearsome blonde-haired warriors from Scandinavia who used longboats to carry out raids across Europe in a brief but bloody reign of terror. But the reality is much more complex, according to an analysis of the genomes of 442 ancient humans from archaeological sites in Scandinavia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, [...]