A small near-Earth asteroid designated 2020 SW made its closest approach to Earth today at 7:12 a.m. EDT (4:12 a.m. PDT) at a distance of about 22,000 km (13,000 miles). 2020 SW was discovered on September 18, 2020, by astronomers using the NASA-funded Catalina Sky Survey in Arizona. Follow-up observations confirmed its orbital trajectory to [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » NASA Tags: Asteroids