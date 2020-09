Venusian Tesserae Feature Layered, Folded and Eroded Rocks



A significant portion of some of the oldest terrain on Venus, known as tesserae, has striations consistent with layering, according to new research led by North Carolina State University. Tesserae were first identified as a terrain type on Venus from radar images delivered by Venera 15 and 16 missions. Originally referred to as 'parquet' terrain,