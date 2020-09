Added: 24.09.2020 15:18 | 5 views | 0 comments

A team of researchers from Imperial College London, the University of Oxford and CABI has successfully sequenced the genome of Alexander Fleming’s original fungal strain behind the discovery of penicillin, now classified as Penicillium rubens, and compared it to those of two ‘high producing’ industrial strains of Penicillium rubens and the closely related species Penicillium [...]