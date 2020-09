COVID-19 'prediction model' uses data that can help determine if patients' conditions are likely to worsen

Using a combination of demographic and clinical data gathered from seven weeks of COVID-19 patient care early in the coronavirus pandemic, researchers have published a 'prediction model' they say can help other hospitals care for COVID-19 patients -- and make important decisions about planning and resource allocations.